Centersquare Investment Management LLC Has $537,000 Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,230 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 15,763 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 51,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 9,048 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 1,053.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 71,560 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WPC traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.08. 643,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,636. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $73.38.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 132.32%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WPC. UBS Group increased their target price on W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WPC

W. P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.