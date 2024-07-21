Centersquare Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 76.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 383,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222,713 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Elme Communities were worth $5,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Elme Communities in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Elme Communities by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elme Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Elme Communities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Elme Communities Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ELME traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $16.37. 334,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Elme Communities has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $16.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.73.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -118.03%.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

