Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) vs. Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR) Head to Head Survey

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) and Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Centerra Gold and Vox Royalty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerra Gold 0 2 4 0 2.67 Vox Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00

Centerra Gold currently has a consensus price target of $9.80, suggesting a potential upside of 48.71%. Vox Royalty has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.11%. Given Centerra Gold’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Centerra Gold is more favorable than Vox Royalty.

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

Centerra Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Vox Royalty pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Centerra Gold pays out 74.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vox Royalty pays out 500.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Centerra Gold is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Centerra Gold and Vox Royalty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centerra Gold $1.09 billion 1.28 -$81.28 million $0.27 24.41 Vox Royalty $12.31 million 11.02 -$100,000.00 $0.01 270.27

Vox Royalty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Centerra Gold. Centerra Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vox Royalty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Centerra Gold and Vox Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerra Gold 4.99% 5.58% 4.23% Vox Royalty 2.93% 2.76% 2.36%

Risk & Volatility

Centerra Gold has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vox Royalty has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.4% of Centerra Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of Vox Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Centerra Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Centerra Gold beats Vox Royalty on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

