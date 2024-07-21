Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $339.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.85 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 24.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $42.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.37. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.08 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.09%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CATY

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.