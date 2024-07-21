Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.21), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $48.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 13.84%.

Cass Information Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cass Information Systems stock opened at $39.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.11. The company has a market cap of $541.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.70. Cass Information Systems has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $50.25.

Cass Information Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Cass Information Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

