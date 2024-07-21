Caribou Biosciences, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Caribou Biosciences in a report released on Tuesday, July 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.47). The consensus estimate for Caribou Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.80) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Caribou Biosciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.39) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Caribou Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRBU opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.29. Caribou Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $8.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 345.05% and a negative return on equity of 33.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caribou Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 42,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 5.0% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 83,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 66.5% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 8.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Further Reading

