Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0734 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ENDTF opened at C$10.24 on Friday. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$8.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The firm has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 2.91.
About Canoe EIT Income Fund
