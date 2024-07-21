Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Now Covered by Wedbush

Investment analysts at Wedbush started coverage on shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GOOS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore increased their price target on Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Canada Goose Price Performance

GOOS stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $265.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Canada Goose

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 605,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,297,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 71,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 243,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 609,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Featured Stories

