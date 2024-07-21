Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Calithera Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CALA opened at $0.01 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.
Calithera Biosciences Company Profile
