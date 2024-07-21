California Resources (NYSE:CRC) and Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Critical Survey

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) and Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares California Resources and Hess Midstream’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get California Resources alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources $2.80 billion 1.27 $564.00 million $3.49 14.87 Hess Midstream $1.35 billion 6.38 $118.60 million $2.21 17.42

California Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Hess Midstream. California Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hess Midstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

California Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Hess Midstream pays an annual dividend of $2.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. California Resources pays out 35.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hess Midstream pays out 118.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for California Resources and Hess Midstream, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources 0 2 5 0 2.71 Hess Midstream 0 3 3 0 2.50

California Resources currently has a consensus price target of $62.71, suggesting a potential upside of 20.86%. Hess Midstream has a consensus price target of $36.83, suggesting a potential downside of 4.33%. Given California Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe California Resources is more favorable than Hess Midstream.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.8% of California Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Hess Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of California Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares California Resources and Hess Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources 11.34% 11.00% 5.91% Hess Midstream 10.18% 35.08% 3.78%

Risk and Volatility

California Resources has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hess Midstream has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

California Resources beats Hess Midstream on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California Resources

(Get Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the wholesale power market and utility sector; and developing various carbon capture and storage projects in California. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Long Beach, California.

About Hess Midstream

(Get Free Report)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities. Its gathering systems consists of approximately 1,410 miles of high and low pressure natural gas and natural gas liquids gathering pipelines with capacity of approximately 660 million cubic feet per day; crude oil gathering system comprises approximately 570 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines; and produced water gathering system that includes approximately 300 miles of pipelines in gathering systems. The Processing and Storage segment comprises Tioga Gas Plant, a natural gas processing and fractionation plant located in Tioga, North Dakota; a 50% interest in the Little Missouri 4 gas processing plant located in south of the Missouri River in McKenzie County, North Dakota; and Mentor Storage Terminal, a propane storage cavern and rail, and truck loading and unloading facility located in Mentor, Minnesota. The Terminaling and Export segment owns Ramberg terminal facility; Tioga rail terminal; crude oil rail cars; and other Dakota access pipeline connections, as well as Johnson's Corner Header System, a crude oil pipeline header system. Hess Midstream LP was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.