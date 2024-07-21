BTIG Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BXMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.07.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE BXMT opened at $19.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 656.67 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.82.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,508 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $79,025.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,288.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $38,493.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,578.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $79,025.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,288.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,057 shares of company stock worth $191,141. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 66.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.