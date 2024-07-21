Brooks Macdonald Group’s (BRK) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Brooks Macdonald Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock opened at GBX 2,000 ($25.94) on Wednesday. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,425.90 ($18.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,190 ($28.40). The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,000.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,876.45. The firm has a market cap of £318.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,878.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Brooks Macdonald Group alerts:

About Brooks Macdonald Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.