Brooks Macdonald Group’s (BRK) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Brooks Macdonald Group Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock opened at GBX 2,000 ($25.94) on Wednesday. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,425.90 ($18.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,190 ($28.40). The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,000.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,876.45. The firm has a market cap of £318.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,878.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.71.
About Brooks Macdonald Group
