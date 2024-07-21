Brokers Issue Forecasts for Torex Gold Resources Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a report released on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.64. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

TXG has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$27.00 target price on Torex Gold Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$26.25 to C$28.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.13.

TSE:TXG opened at C$22.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of C$12.40 and a 12 month high of C$23.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$21.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$318.84 million for the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 20.14%.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

