Brokerages Set Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Price Target at C$76.18

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$75.73.

Several analysts have issued reports on SLF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$83.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore reduced their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Insider Transactions at Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

In related news, Director Stephanie Coyles bought 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$69.15 per share, with a total value of C$62,235.00. In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Stephanie Coyles bought 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$69.15 per share, with a total value of C$62,235.00. Also, Director Kevin Strain purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$67.48 per share, with a total value of C$809,760.00. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

SLF opened at C$68.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$67.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.46, a current ratio of 56.69 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00. The stock has a market cap of C$39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$61.84 and a 1-year high of C$74.94.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.64 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.96 billion. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 13.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.3499079 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.31%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

