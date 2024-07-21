Brokerages Set FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Target Price at $1.49

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.49.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FTC Solar

Insider Buying and Selling at FTC Solar

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar

In other FTC Solar news, Director Ahmad R. Chatila purchased 114,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.44 per share, with a total value of $50,479.44. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,082,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,160.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Lane Capital LP grew its stake in FTC Solar by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TTP Investments Inc. bought a new position in FTC Solar in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in FTC Solar by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 217,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 150,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in FTC Solar by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,923,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Price Performance

Shares of FTCI opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.59. FTC Solar has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 47.92% and a negative return on equity of 63.07%. The company had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FTC Solar will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About FTC Solar

(Get Free Report

FTC Solar, Inc engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.