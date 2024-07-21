BrightSpire Capital’s (BRSP) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

BRSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut shares of BrightSpire Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BrightSpire Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Shares of NYSE BRSP opened at $6.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $846.55 million, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.92. BrightSpire Capital has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $8.01.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.64 million. BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 33.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRSP. Norges Bank bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $6,726,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BrightSpire Capital by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,353,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,353,000 after purchasing an additional 873,407 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $764,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the first quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in BrightSpire Capital by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,561,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 59,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

