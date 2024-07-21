BP’s (BP) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Erste Group Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on BP from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on BP from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on BP from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.48.

BP stock opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.57. BP has a one year low of $33.52 and a one year high of $40.84. The stock has a market cap of $98.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.65.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). BP had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $48.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BP will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4362 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. BP’s payout ratio is 53.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSquared Asset Management AG acquired a new position in BP during the fourth quarter worth about $50,315,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 656,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,233,000 after purchasing an additional 388,931 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 26.7% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 629,568 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,727,000 after purchasing an additional 132,750 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BP by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 487,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,263,000 after purchasing an additional 59,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 298,767 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

