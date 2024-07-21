Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 839,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 57,688 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Boston Scientific worth $57,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 542.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $719,561.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,300.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,641.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $719,561.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,300.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,014. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE BSX traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.56. 7,913,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,081,708. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $113.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $78.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on BSX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Scientific

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.