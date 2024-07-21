Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Bitfarms from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.25 to $2.30 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bitfarms has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.88.

Bitfarms Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BITF opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bitfarms has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $3.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average is $2.41.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.51 million. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 64.06% and a negative return on equity of 19.24%. Equities analysts expect that Bitfarms will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bitfarms

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Bitfarms during the first quarter worth $37,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Bitfarms during the first quarter worth $43,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in Bitfarms during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

