BITCOIN ADDITIONAL 24-Hour Volume Hits $47,789.22 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $833.92 million and $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for about $67,149.72 or 1.00037838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 67,078.80324033 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

