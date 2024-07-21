Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.33

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSE:BR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.33 and traded as low as C$1.15. Big Rock Brewery shares last traded at C$1.15, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Big Rock Brewery Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.06.

Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Big Rock Brewery had a negative return on equity of 25.99% and a negative net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of C$8.58 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Big Rock Brewery Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company offers a selection of beer, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.

