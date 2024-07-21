Barclays Boosts AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target to $111.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $94.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AerCap in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.44.

Shares of AER opened at $93.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.83. AerCap has a 52 week low of $57.30 and a 52 week high of $98.79.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.98. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 42.78%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AerCap will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,090,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,236 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in AerCap by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,080,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in AerCap by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,425,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,628 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth $145,951,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth $137,412,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

