Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Bank of South Carolina Price Performance
BKSC opened at $12.02 on Thursday. Bank of South Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.29. The company has a market capitalization of $65.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.50.
Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter.
Bank of South Carolina Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Bank of South Carolina as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Bank of South Carolina
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
