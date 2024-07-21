Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BAC. Seaport Res Ptn raised Bank of America from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.92.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $42.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $530,145,635.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 998,961,079 shares in the company, valued at $43,085,191,337.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,984,363 shares of company stock worth $1,089,448,152. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.2% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% in the second quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% in the second quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 72,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

