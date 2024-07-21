Banco Santander S.A. Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,890 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 74.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $17,403,193.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $17,403,193.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,658,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total value of $710,383.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,014 shares in the company, valued at $20,856,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 524,672 shares of company stock valued at $115,938,834. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Workday from $316.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $321.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.44.

Workday Stock Performance

Workday stock traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,787,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,842. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.01 and a 12-month high of $311.28. The company has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

