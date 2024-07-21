Banco Santander S.A. Buys New Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 32,276 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at $773,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at $831,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at $2,716,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on VST. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In related news, Director Lisa Crutchfield purchased 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.46 per share, with a total value of $29,969.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,359.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of Vistra stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,141,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,097,717. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.27. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 1.05. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $107.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 53.37%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

