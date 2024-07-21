Banco Santander S.A. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 297.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,131 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,051,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 6,834.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 946,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,634,000 after acquiring an additional 933,307 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,271,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 288,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,558,000 after acquiring an additional 43,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 253,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,560,000 after acquiring an additional 38,018 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

EWW traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $58.59. 1,977,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,439,865. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.68 and a 200-day moving average of $64.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $71.12.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

