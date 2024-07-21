Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 371,925 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 261.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,361 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 371,925 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $30,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $1,252,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,295 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Walmart by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 43,584 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 27,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,478 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,527,738 shares of company stock valued at $953,190,060. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.75. 11,665,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,789,591. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.09.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

