Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Price Target Raised to $192.00

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $192.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

BMI has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.75.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BMI

Badger Meter Price Performance

Shares of BMI opened at $190.56 on Thursday. Badger Meter has a one year low of $134.06 and a one year high of $202.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Badger Meter

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.