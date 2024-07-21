Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Bank of America

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AXSM. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.25.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $84.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.60 and a 200-day moving average of $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.26. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $55.02 and a 52-week high of $98.40.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $75.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.91 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.07% and a negative return on equity of 87.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axsome Therapeutics

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 7,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $587,792.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,734.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $394,777.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 7,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $587,792.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,734.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 54,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

