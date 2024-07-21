Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Receives $67.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.25.

AX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,724,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,755,000 after purchasing an additional 134,266 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,428,000 after buying an additional 423,930 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 613,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,491,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,573,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 167.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 369,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,189,000 after acquiring an additional 231,722 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AX opened at $70.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.21. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $476.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

