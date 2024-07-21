Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $385.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AXON has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $342.54.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $308.45 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $175.37 and a 12 month high of $329.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.19, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $292.47 and a 200-day moving average of $289.69.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $279,747.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,671.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 43,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.94, for a total value of $13,534,459.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,801,506.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $279,747.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,671.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,447 shares of company stock worth $27,684,677. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 987.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

