Astrafer (ASTRAFER) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $486.79

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded down 17.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Astrafer token can currently be bought for $0.0510 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. Astrafer has a market capitalization of $8.02 million and $486.79 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Astrafer has traded 74.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Astrafer

Astrafer was first traded on July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,073,863 tokens. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g. Astrafer’s official website is phantomgalaxies.com.

Buying and Selling Astrafer

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 0.06175224 USD and is up 1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $21.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

