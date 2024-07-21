Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Cut to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Associated Banc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.11.

Associated Banc Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average is $21.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $322.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Associated Banc’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,449.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,449.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $106,553.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,591.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Associated Banc

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 470.2% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 285.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

