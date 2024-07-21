Argan, Inc. (AGX) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 23rd

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd.

Argan has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years. Argan has a dividend payout ratio of 24.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Argan Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Argan stock opened at $75.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.51. Argan has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $80.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.45 and a 200 day moving average of $58.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $157.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.75 million. Argan had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Argan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Argan

In other news, Director Rainer H. Bosselmann sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total value of $346,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,101,612.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Rainer H. Bosselmann sold 4,500 shares of Argan stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total transaction of $346,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,101,612.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rainer H. Bosselmann sold 25,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $1,921,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,719 shares in the company, valued at $20,958,455.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,399,988. 11.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

Further Reading

