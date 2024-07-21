Ardor Trading Up 11% This Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 21st. Ardor has a market capitalization of $74.31 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 11% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0744 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00047937 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00009301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00015670 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00009590 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00005228 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

