Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $3.75 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00.

AMBP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.10 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $3.75 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.63.

NYSE AMBP opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $4.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.62.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 55.91% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently -285.69%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBP. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,582,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,360,000. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 548.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,756,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 16.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

