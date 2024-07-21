Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARQT

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a current ratio of 9.89. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $13.17.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $49.57 million for the quarter. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 204.35% and a negative return on equity of 197.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.31) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In related news, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 7,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $68,607.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 140,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Patrick Burnett sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $201,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,688.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 7,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $68,607.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,415 shares of company stock valued at $378,950 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 6,740.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 55.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.