Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Applied Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APLT opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.99. Applied Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $9.39.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 16,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $73,353.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Applied Therapeutics news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 16,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $73,353.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,861. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 865,689 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,092,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 199,500 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,919,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 412,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 219,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

