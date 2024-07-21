Analysts Set Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Target Price at $203.14

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $206.46.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RSG

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Services

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 416.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,562,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $358,837,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 424.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,722,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,918 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $130,892,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $77,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $203.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.86. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $140.23 and a 52 week high of $206.54.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 37.54%.

About Republic Services

(Get Free Report

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.