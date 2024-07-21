American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 60.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 139,549 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $7,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 303.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in American International Group by 123.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,045,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,759,015. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.02 and a 1 year high of $80.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.20. The company has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

American International Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American International Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

