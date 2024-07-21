Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,092,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 802,714 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Ameren worth $2,447,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEE. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ameren from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ameren from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.91.

AEE stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.82. 1,065,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,536. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $88.72.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,520.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,410.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,520.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

