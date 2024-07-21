Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.38), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $12.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. Alpine Income Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Alpine Income Property Trust updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.600-1.640 EPS.

Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

PINE stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.55. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $228.82 million, a PE ratio of -420.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,750.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on PINE shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jonestrading dropped their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.81.

Get Our Latest Report on PINE

Insider Activity at Alpine Income Property Trust

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 6,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $93,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 196,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $326,747. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.