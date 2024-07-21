Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) CEO Sells $4,113,900.00 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,141,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Thursday, June 20th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total value of $3,991,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $177.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Alphabet from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.44.

Read Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.