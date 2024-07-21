Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Shares of ALSN opened at $83.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.82. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $85.64.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.37 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

In other news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at $344,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,200.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 8,975.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

