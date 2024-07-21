Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) PT Lowered to $39.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $60.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ALGT. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a sell rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.13.

ALGT opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $863.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day moving average of $63.90. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $43.91 and a 52-week high of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $656.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is 75.95%.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,056,798.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 64,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,056,798.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 64,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,948 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth about $285,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 24.1% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 275.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 7.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,641,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

