Alera Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $627.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total transaction of $2,527,410.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $64,195,149.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,363 shares of company stock worth $49,361,263. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $563.12. The company had a trading volume of 981,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,134. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $589.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $563.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $418.51 and a 1 year high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.