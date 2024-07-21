Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Alaska Air Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.97%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALK. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.85. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $54.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 255.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

