Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Cut to C$30.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.32.

Air Canada Stock Performance

TSE AC opened at C$17.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$17.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,767.66. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$16.04 and a 1-year high of C$26.04.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.13 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 3.1906412 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

