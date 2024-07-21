Aion Trading Down 8.7% This Week (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 21st. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $187.55 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.24 or 0.00076364 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00019333 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00009586 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000097 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

